Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.69 N/A 12.15 5.16

In table 1 we can see Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 53.17% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus price target and a 9.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 86.3% respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.