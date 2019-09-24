Reviewing Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)’s and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s results

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 45 2.06 N/A 3.83 12.01 XPEL Inc. 8 2.61 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and XPEL Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and XPEL Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3% XPEL Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and XPEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XPEL Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XPEL Inc.’s potential upside is 35.50% and its consensus target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.1% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of XPEL Inc. shares. 0.7% are Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65% XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96%

For the past year Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than XPEL Inc.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors XPEL Inc.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.