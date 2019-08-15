Reviewing Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)’s and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 1.84 N/A 3.83 12.01 Superior Industries International Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3% Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Superior Industries International Inc. has a 1.87 beta and it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Superior Industries International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Superior Industries International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$52.25 is Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.11%. Meanwhile, Superior Industries International Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 403.88%. Based on the data given earlier, Superior Industries International Inc. is looking more favorable than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.1% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares and 83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares. 0.7% are Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Superior Industries International Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65% Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78%

For the past year Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has 4.65% stronger performance while Superior Industries International Inc. has -46.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats Superior Industries International Inc.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.