Reviewing Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)’s and Its Competitors results

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 6.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. N/A 37 22.93 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

$66 is the consensus target price of Allied Motion Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 103.52%. The rivals have a potential upside of 104.04%. Given Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.30% weaker performance while Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.59 shows that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Allied Motion Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.