Reviewing Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s results

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s current beta is -0.02 and it happens to be 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, EDAP TMS S.A. has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares and 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares. Insiders owned 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend while EDAP TMS S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors EDAP TMS S.A. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.