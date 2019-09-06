Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.31 N/A 0.60 11.00

Demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 13.55%. Competitively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.