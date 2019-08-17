Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 6.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.