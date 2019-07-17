Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 35.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.