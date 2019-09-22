Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s results

Since AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.69
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 58.08%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
