Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.88 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 5.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 74.6%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.