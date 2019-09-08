Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.88
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 5.87%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 74.6%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
