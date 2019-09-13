Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 42.96% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
