Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 42.96% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.