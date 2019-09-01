Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.74 N/A 0.45 31.38

In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 23.21% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 3 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.