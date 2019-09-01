Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.74
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 23.21% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 3 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
