Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

This is a contrast between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.99 N/A 0.14 44.64

Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, which is potential -7.87% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.