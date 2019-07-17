Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

This is a contrast between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.99
|N/A
|0.14
|44.64
Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Competitively the average price target of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, which is potential -7.87% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.82%
|-0.48%
|1.99%
|0.16%
|16.45%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
