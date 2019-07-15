Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 62.14%. Comparatively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.