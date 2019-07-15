Reviewing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.60
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 62.14%. Comparatively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
