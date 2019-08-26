Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.