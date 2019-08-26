Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.