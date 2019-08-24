Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

Both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.59
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
