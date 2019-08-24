Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

Both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.59 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.