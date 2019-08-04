Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.35%. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
