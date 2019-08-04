Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.35%. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.