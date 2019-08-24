Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|58.80
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.75% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
