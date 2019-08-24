Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 58.80 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.