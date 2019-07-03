Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 23 1.79 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.