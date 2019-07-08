Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.02 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $108.5, which is potential 19.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.