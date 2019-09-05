Reviewing AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)’s and 57161 (:)’s results

Since AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and 57161 (:) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and 57161 (:)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.23% of 57161’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 57161.