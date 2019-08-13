Reviewing Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)’s and Its Rivals results

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alliant Energy Corporation has 79.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alliant Energy Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.40% 3.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Alliant Energy Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation N/A 48 22.80 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Alliant Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

With consensus price target of $51.67, Alliant Energy Corporation has a potential upside of 0.60%. The potential upside of the rivals is 35.89%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Alliant Energy Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alliant Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Alliant Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Alliant Energy Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Alliant Energy Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Alliant Energy Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alliant Energy Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alliant Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation’s rivals beat Alliant Energy Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.