Reviewing Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)’s and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP)’s results

Since Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation 48 3.47 N/A 2.17 22.80 Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Interstate Power and Light Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alliant Energy Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alliant Energy Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Interstate Power and Light Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4% Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alliant Energy Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.27. From a competition point of view, Interstate Power and Light Company has a 0.03 beta which is 97.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alliant Energy Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Interstate Power and Light Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Interstate Power and Light Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alliant Energy Corporation and Interstate Power and Light Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 56.3%. 0.1% are Alliant Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25% Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation was more bullish than Interstate Power and Light Company.

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation beats Interstate Power and Light Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.