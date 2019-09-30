Reviewing Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation 52 4.73 236.98M 2.17 22.80 Entergy Corporation 113 -14.83 198.12M 5.22 20.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alliant Energy Corporation and Entergy Corporation. Entergy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alliant Energy Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 452,338,232.49% 11.4% 3.4% Entergy Corporation 175,560,478.51% 11.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Alliant Energy Corporation’s current beta is 0.27 and it happens to be 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Entergy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.33 beta which makes it 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alliant Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entergy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Entergy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliant Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alliant Energy Corporation and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Entergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Entergy Corporation has a consensus price target of $114.67, with potential downside of -2.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares and 90.6% of Entergy Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Entergy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 14 factors Entergy Corporation.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.