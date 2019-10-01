Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 -1.65 69.11M 2.06 8.48

Table 1 highlights AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 322,093,837.54% 15.3% 15.3% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 416,576,250.75% 19.2% 13.1%

Risk and Volatility

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, with potential upside of 22.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 10.43% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.