Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.10 N/A 2.34 12.87 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 22.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 11.19% respectively. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.