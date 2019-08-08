Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

Since AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.76 N/A 2.34 12.87 State Street Corporation 64 1.67 N/A 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and State Street Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, State Street Corporation’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and State Street Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential is 28.53% at a $36 average target price. On the other hand, State Street Corporation’s potential upside is 23.83% and its average target price is $66.14. The information presented earlier suggests that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. looks more robust than State Street Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 8 of the 11 factors State Street Corporation.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.