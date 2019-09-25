Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s results

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.07 N/A 2.34 12.87 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.49 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 highlights AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.