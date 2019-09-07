Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.06 N/A 2.34 12.87 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.17 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 25.04% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 24.92%. Insiders held 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.