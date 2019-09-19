Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.35 N/A 2.34 12.87 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.52 N/A 1.16 10.53

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 21.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 12.03% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.