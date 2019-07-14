Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.24 N/A 2.39 12.10 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Hennessy Advisors Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta means AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, with potential upside of 18.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 17.5%. About 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 34.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.