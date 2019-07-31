Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.67 N/A 2.39 12.10 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.46% and an $36 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. 4.75% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 6.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.