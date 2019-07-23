Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.07 N/A 2.39 12.10 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.07 N/A 2.27 9.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Capital Southwest Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 19.96% upside potential. Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 10.95%. Based on the results shown earlier, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is looking more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.07% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Capital Southwest Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.