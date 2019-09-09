Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.10 N/A 2.34 12.87 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.52 N/A 0.14 43.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 22.45% upside potential and an average target price of $36. On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 4.17% and its average target price is $5.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. seems more appealing than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.