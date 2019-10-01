Reviewing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 highlights AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 321,868,439.47% 15.3% 15.3% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.63% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with consensus target price of $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 26.95%. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.