Reviewing Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)’s and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s results

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 16 -0.65 86.55M 3.77 4.65 Pretium Resources Inc. 12 0.00 181.39M 0.26 41.85

In table 1 we can see Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 555,519,897.30% 28.9% 15.6% Pretium Resources Inc. 1,451,120,000.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Pretium Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a 37.93% upside potential and an average price target of $22. Competitively the average price target of Pretium Resources Inc. is $20.13, which is potential 68.17% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pretium Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares and 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 28.2%. Competitively, 6.93% are Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. was less bullish than Pretium Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.