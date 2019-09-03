Reviewing Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)’s and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)’s results

Since Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.92 N/A 3.77 4.65 Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.10 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Covia Holdings Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Covia Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Covia Holdings Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 42.21%. Competitively Covia Holdings Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.25, with potential upside of 116.67%. The data provided earlier shows that Covia Holdings Corporation appears more favorable than Alliance Resource Partners L.P., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Covia Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 27.8%. About 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Covia Holdings Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.