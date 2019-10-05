Reviewing Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)’s and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s results

Both Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 16 -0.60 86.55M 3.77 4.65 Ciner Resources LP 16 0.00 5.05M 2.59 6.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Ciner Resources LP. Ciner Resources LP is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Alliance Resource Partners L.P. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciner Resources LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 553,742,802.30% 28.9% 15.6% Ciner Resources LP 31,250,000.00% 34.3% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ciner Resources LP’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP has 2.9 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Ciner Resources LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Ciner Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 49.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, Ciner Resources LP has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 1.1% stronger performance while Ciner Resources LP has -20.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Ciner Resources LP on 8 of the 14 factors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.