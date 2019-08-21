Reviewing Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)’s and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s results

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 157 0.87 N/A 16.08 9.76 TriNet Group Inc. 64 1.30 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TriNet Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TriNet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. From a competition point of view, TriNet Group Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alliance Data Systems Corporation and TriNet Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 26.96% upside potential and an average target price of $166.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation was less bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.