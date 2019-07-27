Reviewing Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)’s and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)’s results

Both Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.08 N/A 17.31 8.41 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85

Table 1 demonstrates Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Stantec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stantec Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stantec Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stantec Inc.’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stantec Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Stantec Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.12% for Alliance Data Systems Corporation with average price target of $167.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07% Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bearish trend while Stantec Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Stantec Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.