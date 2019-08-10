Reviewing Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)’s and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s results

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 159 1.03 N/A 16.08 9.76 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.47 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Performant Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.64 beta. From a competition point of view, Performant Financial Corporation has a 0.24 beta which is 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 2.5. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Performant Financial Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Performant Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 8.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $167.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares and 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation shares. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 4.56% stronger performance while Performant Financial Corporation has -45.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Performant Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.