Reviewing Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)’s and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s results

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 157 0.88 N/A 16.08 9.76 Fiverr International Ltd. 26 7.96 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Its rival Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is $166, with potential upside of 25.88%. Fiverr International Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 29.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fiverr International Ltd. seems more appealing than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares and 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Fiverr International Ltd.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.