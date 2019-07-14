Reviewing Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)’s and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s results

Both Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.01 N/A 17.31 8.41 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,795 5.65 N/A 86.45 20.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc. Booking Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Booking Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, Booking Holdings Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 11.18% upside potential and an average target price of $166.33. Competitively Booking Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $1987.14, with potential upside of 5.56%. The results provided earlier shows that Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears more favorable than Booking Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 99% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07% Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation has -3.07% weaker performance while Booking Holdings Inc. has 3.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats Alliance Data Systems Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.