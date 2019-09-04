Reviewing Allergan plc (AGN)’s and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)’s results

Both Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan plc 147 3.35 N/A -21.63 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allergan plc and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3%

Volatility & Risk

Allergan plc is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. In other hand, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allergan plc is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allergan plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allergan plc and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan plc 0 6 6 2.50 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Allergan plc is $171.2, with potential upside of 7.13%. Meanwhile, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.58, while its potential upside is 14.24%. The data provided earlier shows that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. appears more favorable than Allergan plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Allergan plc shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Allergan plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allergan plc -0.3% -4.19% 10.44% 11.54% -12.77% 20.08% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85%

For the past year Allergan plc had bullish trend while Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allergan plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.