Reviewing Allergan plc (AGN)’s and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s results

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan plc 144 3.38 N/A -21.63 0.00 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.80 N/A 0.29 13.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allergan plc and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 13% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that Allergan plc is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Allergan plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Assertio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allergan plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Allergan plc and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan plc 0 7 7 2.50 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allergan plc’s upside potential is 5.16% at a $170.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Allergan plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Allergan plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allergan plc -2.38% -4.78% -2.58% -17.41% -11.43% 2.28% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. -16.46% -16.1% -7.48% -27.07% -45.45% 9.7%

For the past year Allergan plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Allergan plc.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.