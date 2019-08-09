Reviewing Allergan plc (AGN)’s and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s results

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan plc 145 3.31 N/A -21.63 0.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 3.91 N/A -4.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allergan plc and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allergan plc and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7%

Volatility & Risk

Allergan plc has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allergan plc is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allergan plc.

Analyst Ratings

Allergan plc and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan plc 0 6 6 2.50 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Allergan plc has a consensus target price of $171.2, and a 7.10% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.2, which is potential 262.75% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Allergan plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Allergan plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Allergan plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allergan plc -0.3% -4.19% 10.44% 11.54% -12.77% 20.08% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7%

For the past year Allergan plc has 20.08% stronger performance while Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Allergan plc.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.