Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 63.36% at a $7 average target price. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $0.78, while its potential upside is 5.22%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.