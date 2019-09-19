Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.48 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.87% and an $7 average price target. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 284.62%. The data provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Verastem Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.