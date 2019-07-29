Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.12 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.14, while its potential upside is 75.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 0% respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.