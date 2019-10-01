Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

This is a contrast between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,279,920.87% -73.3% -57.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,826,717.88% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.66% and an $7 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 47.6%. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.